Fight in Jordan's parliament caught on live stream

A session of parliament in Jordan discussing constitutional reforms descended into a fistfight which was live-streamed to local television.

The argument began as the chamber debated adding the Arabic female noun for a Jordanian citizen into the constitution's section on equal rights, an amendment branded by some MPs as "useless".

