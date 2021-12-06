The Palestinian jailbreak that rocked Israel

Six Palestinian men are due in court this week after tunnelling out of one of Israel’s maximum security prisons in September.

Israel had jailed five of the six for carrying out or planning deadly attacks.

It led to renewed fears of a flare-up in the region and saw Israel scramble a massive search, while many Palestinians celebrated the bid for freedom.

But this is about more than just a dramatic jailbreak.

Covering the search for the six, BBC Jerusalem correspondent Tom Bateman unearthed a long story of dispossession, violence and bitter division in a fractured region.