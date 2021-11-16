The women of Iran's underground metal scene

Iran might seem an unlikely hotbed of heavy metal music, especially as western pop has been officially banned there since the Islamic revolution of 1979. Yet despite the risk of floggings and long jail terms, the genre continues to thrive in secret underground venues.

Some of the biggest names in the country’s heavy metal scene are women, despite the fact that they’re forbidden from singing publicly, except in choirs or female-only company. A new short film entitled Forbidden to See Us Scream in Tehran highlights the danger they face.

Producer Mike Thomson, editing Alex Stanger