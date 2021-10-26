The Middle East is warming faster than much of the world, and Kuwait is careering towards unbearable temperatures.

With the mercury topping 53C, three Kuwaiti citizens - an influencer, a weather forecaster and a retired civil servant - raise the alarm.

They urge that Kuwait must not be allowed to get any hotter - and one of them has a solution to offer.

With 2021 set to be one of the hottest recorded years on Earth, Life at 50C presents the human impact of our changing climate.

More on the climate summit

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.