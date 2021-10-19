Iraq is one of the most climate-vulnerable places on Earth. In Baghdad, traffic police sergeant Sa’d Saddam Abdulhasan is responsible for one of the city’s busiest junctions. He keeps the city moving but to do so he must work in 50C heat, while standing on black asphalt.

Meanwhile, farmer Sheikh Kazem fights to continue farming his ancestral land despite extreme heat and worsening water shortages.

With 2021 set to be one of the hottest years on Earth, the BBC's Life at 50C season presents the reality of climate change.