An Arab citizen of Israel and an Israeli academic have taken on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in an unconventional way.

In their rap song, Let's Talk Straight, Uriya Rosenman and Sameh Zakout don't seek to celebrate common grounds, but rather expose hidden prejudices from both sides.

Their aim with the song is to encourage change among younger generations.

