Anoosheh Ashoori lived in the UK for 20 years, but was arrested in Iran after flying out to see his mother.

Like Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, he’s one of about a dozen Western dual nationals being held by Iran.

British Foreign Secretary Lis Truss is calling for their release when she meets her Iranian counterpart on Monday.

The UK-based families believe their relatives are being held hostage, partly as bargaining chips over a £400m debt that Britain owes Iran for a decades-old arms deal that was never fulfilled.

Anoosheh's daughter Elika has a business selling cakes and macaroons in London's Greenwich Market.

But her most important job at the moment is campaigning to try to get her father home from jail in Tehran.

Reporter: Caroline Hawley

Video Journalist: Olivia Lace-Evans