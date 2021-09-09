Lebanon’s political and economic crisis has plunged the country into darkness. It’s now desperately short of fuel. Some are experiencing power cuts of 20 hours a day. Hospitals have cut back essential services and motorists queue for hours to fill their tanks.

Produced by Quentin Sommerville and Melanie Marshall.

Filmed and edited by Lee Durant.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.