Why Palestinians are protesting against their own government
Palestinians have been protesting against their own government in recent months.
Yolande Knell reports on how the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the occupied West Bank that are not under full Israeli control, has been under pressure over the death of a popular activist in custody, a clampdown on freedom of speech, and the cancellation of long overdue elections.
Video produced by Anastassia Zlatopolskai
