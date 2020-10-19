Israeli conjoined twins see each other for first time after surgery
One-year-old twins, born conjoined at the head, have made eye contact for the very first time after undergoing a rare separation surgery in Israel.
The girls, who have not been named, are said to be recovering well.
A team of a dozen experts worked for twelve hours to separate them in the first surgery of its kind in the country.
