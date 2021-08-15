Roads out of the Afghan capital have been choked with traffic as people fearful of a Taliban takeover try to flee.

The Taliban say their fighters have now entered Kabul to prevent any looting, but that they want a peaceful transfer of power. The Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country for an unknown destination.

Farzana Elham, and MP in Kabul, told the BBC that residents were scared and were either trying to leave the city or hiding in their homes.