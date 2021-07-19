A sharp rise in Covid Delta variant cases in Israel shows the need for caution when ending restrictions, says Dr Asher Salmon, deputy director general of the country's Ministry of Health.

Israel had led the way with its vaccine programme, and was able to lift many restrictions, but there is now a surge in new cases.

Dr Salmon told BBC World News that Israel was now considering what to do next. He thought it was better to take slower action rather than having to suddenly lift and then impose restrictions.

"Our main lesson is first be humble and then be very cautious," he said.

His comments came on the day most coronavirus restrictions were being lifted in England.