In Israel, mixed cities of Arabs and Jews remain on edge after some of the worst domestic unrest in the country’s history erupted in May.

As tensions rose in Jerusalem and fighting broke out with Palestinian militants in Gaza, mobs from both communities attacked passers-by, vandalised property and desecrated religious sites.

It prompted fears of a civil war. In Lod, a Palestinian citizen of Israel was shot dead and a Jewish Israeli was killed when a rock was thrown at his car.

The BBC spoke to two women who live on either side of the divide in Lod, about the situation in their city.

Video by Anastassia Zlatopolskai