Lebanon’s ‘suffocating’ energy crisis

Lebanon is going through an unprecedented economic crisis. At its heart is a dysfunctional electricity sector, responsible for almost half of the country's national debt. BBC News Arabic has been investigating allegations of widespread corruption in Lebanon's energy sector, including reports of contamination in the country's fuel oil. And it's a situation that's threatening the lives of people like six-year-old Sedra.

