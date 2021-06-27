Palestinian protests: Crowds clash with police after death of activist
The death of a well-known Palestinian activist and critic of President Mahmoud Abbas has sparked protests in the occupied West Bank.
Nizar Banat died after being arrested by security forces on Thursday. Mr Banat's family have alleged that he was badly beaten during the raid.
Hebron Governor Jamil al-Bakri said the public prosecution had issued a summons for Mr Banat and that "during the arrest his health deteriorated".
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Middle East