Iran election: Hardliner Ebrahim Raisi is new President
Ebrahim Raisi, the hardline former head of the country’s judiciary, has won Iran’s presidential election as expected, with a landslide 62% of the vote.
But his victory has prompted mixed reactions across the region.
BBC Monitoring takes a look.
