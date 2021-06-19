BBC News

Iran election: Hardliner Ebrahim Raisi is new President

Ebrahim Raisi, the hardline former head of the country’s judiciary, has won Iran’s presidential election as expected, with a landslide 62% of the vote.

But his victory has prompted mixed reactions across the region.

BBC Monitoring takes a look.

