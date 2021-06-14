'We hope it's the beginning of a new Israel' 🇮🇱
Many Israelis have spent the night celebrating after a new coalition government brought an end to 12 years of Benjamin Netanyahu.
New Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, leader of Yamina party, will be PM until September 2023 as part of a power-sharing deal.
