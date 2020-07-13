It’s ten years since mass protests in Syria turned into a violent conflict that has torn the country apart, leaving a trail of death, destruction and displacement.

BBC correspondent Caroline Hawley has been following the lives of two children and their families, forced to flee to neighbouring Jordan and who have come to symbolise for her the suffering inflicted by the conflict.

Filmed and edited by David Mcilveen.

Produced by Riham Al-baqaeen and Ed Habershon