A group of fishermen in Yemen came across a sperm whale carcass floating in the Gulf of Aden.

The rare treasure they discovered in its belly has lifted them out of poverty.

Film by Eloise Alanna, Suaad Al-Salahi and Adnan Ameen Al-Haaj

