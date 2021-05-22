Conversations on social media about Israel-Gaza are changing. But why are many celebrities choosing to stay silent on the matter? And why are those that do, later deciding to remove their posts?

Model Bella Hadid has been more vocal about her views on the issue than most and has attended pro-Palestinian protests. But when Israel tweeted her from their official account, suggesting she was calling to get rid of the Jewish state, some of her posts were deleted. She strongly denies wishing for any harm on Jewish people.

It’s a complex subject to navigate, and with choice of language being so important, BBC Monitoring’s Tala Hallawa explores the impact of celebrities speaking out.