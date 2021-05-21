Water so toxic 'it could burn your eyes'
Why can’t you drink the water in the wettest country in the Middle East?
Lebanon’s geography means it’s blessed with water but in the capital, Beirut and its surroundings areas, more than 1.5 million people suffer from serious water shortages.
The government says it's doing all it can to improve water supplies but many people think it's not enough.
Middle East correspondent Martin Patience gets to the source of the country's water crisis.
