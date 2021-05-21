‘Netanyahu rivals will use ceasefire against him’
A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect early on Friday.
Both Israel and Hamas have claimed victory in the recent conflict.
But it may prove "difficult" for Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to label the military operation a political success, says former Israeli deputy foreign minister Danny Ayalon.
It was a case of “doomed if you do, doomed if you don’t,” he told BBC World News.
