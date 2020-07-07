Why Iranians have been queueing for chicken

Iran's government has been defiant about the US sanctions reinstated by then-President Donald Trump in 2018 when he abandoned a nuclear deal - but also very focused on getting them lifted.

Talks with the Biden administration on the issue have been taking place for weeks, with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sounding more upbeat than US officials about reaching an agreement.

Though Iran's leaders seem reluctant to admit it, the sanctions have exacerbated already serious economic problems - as recent long queues for chicken have shown. BBC Monitoring's Kian Sharifi explains.

Research: Adranik Karapetyan

Video produced by Suniti Singh