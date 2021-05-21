Palestinian and Israeli police have clashed at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on the same day a ceasefire was called.

A statement by Israel’s police force says “a riot broke out” as soon as Friday prayers ended, with hundreds of young people throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at officers stationed at a nearby entrance.

In response, Jerusalem’s police commander ordered officers to enter the site and “deal with the rioters”, the statement adds. Witnesses say officers fired stun grenades and tear gas.

The 11 days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas was triggered by days of escalating clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the mosque compound.