Economic development advocate Asmaa AbuMezied, who lives in the Gaza Strip, has told BBC World News about her experiences of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

“We have to navigate throughout the day how we are going to deal with the drones that hover over our houses," she said.

"And then, when the night comes, we have to understand how we can control our fear from the war plane that is throwing missiles all over the place.”

At least 230 people, including more than 100 women and children, have been killed in Gaza so far, according to its Hamas-controlled health ministry.

In Israel, 12 people, including two children, have been killed, its medical service has said.