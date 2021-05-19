'We want quiet and to live with our neighbours'

Sarit, a 26-year-old Israeli student living in a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip has told BBC World News what it is like living through the Israel-Gaza conflict.

She said she felt sorry for the citizens of Gaza, but Israelis have been bombed for 20 years.

“We know this is exactly why this is being done and that's why we believe in it, we want to eliminate Hamas, we want quiet, we want to live here with our neighbours,” Sarit said.

At least 219 people, including almost 100 women and children, have been killed in Gaza so far, according to its health ministry. In Israel 12 people, including two children, have been killed, its medical service has said.