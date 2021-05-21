Lebanon in freefall: 'For me, the country now is a large jail'
Lebanon is undergoing financial and economic collapse. The country's currency has lost around 85% of its value and the majority of the population could soon face acute poverty
The BBC met one nurse who explains what the disintegration of the country means to him.
Middle East