A tower block in Gaza, housing the offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera news outlets, has collapsed after being hit by an Israeli strike.

The building had been evacuated beforehand after the owner received a warning by Israel in advance of the attack, Reuters news agency says.

In a statement released shortly afterwards, the Israeli military said the building housed military assets belonging to Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza.

Earlier, at least 10 people were killed, including children, in a strike on a refugee camp in Gaza, according to officials.

Hamas has fired dozens of rockets at cities in Israel, killing one man near Tel Aviv.

