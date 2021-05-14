Israel’s ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, has expressed her concern about the ongoing violence between Jewish and Israeli-Arab mobs in the country.

“Jerusalem is a city of peace and a city of co-existence,” she told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

“What we have seen this week is actually the result of a horrible incitement of Hamas leadership and we can see more and more people in the Palestinian street trying to take this radicalism also to break and shatter the co-existence Israel has been building for over 70 years.”

"I am calling Arab leadership - condemn this horrible violence," Ms Hotovely said.