Violence in the Israel-Gaza conflict was instigated by Hamas, a global Jewish advocacy group which supports Israel has said.

The American Jewish Committee spokesman Avi Mayer told BBC World News: "It is Hamas that has instigated this violence weeks ago and just this past weekend called on Palestinians in Jerusalem to acquire knives and behead Jews in the street."

At least 83 Palestinians and seven people in Israel have been killed since the fighting began on Monday.

Hamas spokesman, Bassem Naeem, has said they were co-operating with international mediators to achieve a ceasefire and calm.