Hamas is co-operating with international mediators to achieve a ceasefire and calm, a spokesperson for the Islamist militant group which runs Gaza has said.

Bassem Naeem told BBC World News: "The key is very simple, to withdraw the security forces from the al-Aqsa compound and to stop ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people from Sheikh Jarrah."

At least 83 Palestinians and seven people in Israel have been killed since the fighting began on Monday.