Israel-Gaza: Israeli Arabs stage protests and clash with police
Israeli Arabs and police have clashed in several Israeli cities.
The protests came as the deadly exchange of fire between Palestinian militants in the Gaza strip and the Israeli military escalated significantly.
The UN has warned that the region could be heading for a "full-scale war".
