Israel-Gaza conflict: 'De-escalate' to protect children
The charity Save the Children is calling for an immediate de-escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict.
In Jerusalem Save the Children's Jason Lee told BBC World News: "In every conflict or escalation today we see that children are disproportionately affected...
"We have numbers of children being killed, maimed. This cycle will continue unless we take immediate action on all sides to immediately de-escalate."
