Israeli air strikes against militant targets in Gaza have killed up to 20 people, including children.

The strikes came in retaliation to rockets that were fired towards Jerusalem from Gaza.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have spiralled in recent days.

This was heightened on Monday due to clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians that left hundreds injured, and plans for an Israeli nationalist march that was later called off.

