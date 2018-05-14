Jerusalem: Third night of violence ahead of planned Jewish nationalist march
Palestinians and Israeli police have clashed for the third night in a row in Jerusalem over annual Jewish nationalist march.
The upcoming Jerusalem Day Flag March marks Israel's capture of East Jerusalem in 1967 - but many Palestinians regard it as a deliberate provocation.
Hundreds of Palestinians and more than 20 police officers have been injured in the violence.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Middle East