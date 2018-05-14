Jerusalem: Rubber bullets fired as clashes continue
There have been renewed clashes in Jerusalem between Israeli police and Palestinians.
Palestinian medics said 90 Palestinians were wounded on Saturday, and Israeli police said at least one officer was hurt.
The police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse Palestinian protesters, some of whom threw projectiles.
It follows growing tensions over the proposed eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in a neighbourhood claimed by Jewish settlers, which has raised international alarm.
