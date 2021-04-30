Israel crush: ‘It was just crazy, crazy chaos’

At least 45 people were killed and some 150 were injured in a crush at a crowded Orthodox Jewish festival in Israel.

The Lag B'Omer festival, near Mount Meron, had attracted tens of thousands of pilgrims.

Eyewitness Menachem Engel, who was attending the festival, said he was about 100m away from where the incident happened.

“I saw a lot of ambulances and fire trucks, and just hundreds of emergency forces running up the mountain at full speed,” he told BBC World News

“There's only two small roads that are up the mountain, so everybody was trying to go down and they [ambulances] were trying to go up and it was just crazy, crazy chaos.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to investigate what happened.