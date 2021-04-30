Israel crush: 'People were screaming that they couldn't breathe'
The day after a crush killed dozens of Orthodox Jews at a religious festival in Israel, the true horror of the disaster has become evident.
Survivors have spoken about hearing people scream for help, until suddenly those screams stopped.
As investigators try to establish what went wrong, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the holy site of Mount Meron on Friday. A group of protesters nearby chanted against him.
