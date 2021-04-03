Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein has sent a video message through his lawyer, saying he is under house arrest and criticising the way the country is being governed.

In the video which is nearly six minutes long, Prince Hamzah says the chief of the Jordanian armed forces told him he was "not allowed to go out, communicate with people or to meet with them".

He said that a number of his friends had been arrested, his security had removed and his internet and phone lines had been cut.

Earlier the Jordanian military said it had asked Prince Hamzah not to engage in activities that could be used to undermine the country's security.

