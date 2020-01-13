Footage released by the US defence department shows Iranian ballistic missiles hitting Iraq's Al Asad air base on 8 January 2020.

No US military personnel stationed at the base were killed, but more than 100 were later diagnosed with what the Pentagon called "mild traumatic brain injuries", which can include concussions.

Iran targeted Al Asad in retaliation for a US drone strike in Baghdad earlier that month that killed the top Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani.