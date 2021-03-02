A Palestinian DJ is facing a court hearing in the coming weeks, after being accused of breaking rules around performing near a holy shrine in the West Bank last year.

Sama' Abdulhadi, sometimes know as the 'Queen of Techno', was jailed for eight days over the event. Her arrest by Palestinian police has been criticised by human rights groups. She spoke to the BBC.

Reporter: Tom Bateman

