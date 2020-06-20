Maids in Lebanon: 'My employer treats me like a slave'
Hundreds of foreign domestic maids were dumped outside their embassies last summer in Lebanon after the families they worked for could no longer afford their wages.
The horrific scenes were a symptom of the country’s economic meltdown but also Lebanon’s use of foreign workers – a system which human rights groups say amounts to “modern-day slavery".
The BBC's Martin Patience has been speaking to domestic maids about their experiences and looking into whether their situation has changed.
Producers: Nour Matraji, Umaru Fofana and Rachael Thorn
Filmed by: Daniel Banguru, Lee Durant and Rachael Thorn
