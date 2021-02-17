Latifa: The Dubai princess held prisoner by her father

Princess Latifa disappeared in 2018, but managed to send secret messages to her friends.

The videos tell the extraordinary story of her kidnapping, capture and detention in Dubai - by its ruler, and her father, Sheikh Mohammed.

However, the secret messages have stopped - and friends are urging the UN to step in.

