BBC Panorama have obtained secret video messages allegedly showing the daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum imprisoned against her will.

Sheikha Latifa, 35, fled by boat in 2018 and planned to seek asylum in the United States, but she has said she was intercepted by commandos, tranquillised and flown back home.

The secret videos document her alleged kidnapping and imprisonment which has lasted over a year.