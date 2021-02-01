It is premature to rule out democratic change in Saudi Arabia, the co-founder of a Saudi Arabia opposition party in exile has said.

The National Assembly Party's Prof Madawi Al-Rasheed told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "All change in the whole world, drastic change, starts with an idea by brave people who are willing to sacrifice their life and endanger their families who are living in Saudi Arabia."

The party aims to "institute democracy as a form of government in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Prof Al-Rasheed is a visiting professor at the LSE's Middle East Centre.