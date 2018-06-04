The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was embraced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he arrived at the Saudi heritage site of al-Ula for a Gulf Co-operation Council summit.

At the summit, leaders signed an accord aimed at ending a bitter dispute between Qatar and its neighbours.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an embargo on Qatar in 2017. They accused Qatar of supporting terrorism - a charge it denied.