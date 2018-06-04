Saudi crown prince embraces Qatar's emir at summit
The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was embraced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he arrived at the Saudi heritage site of al-Ula for a Gulf Co-operation Council summit.
At the summit, leaders signed an accord aimed at ending a bitter dispute between Qatar and its neighbours.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an embargo on Qatar in 2017. They accused Qatar of supporting terrorism - a charge it denied.
