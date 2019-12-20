How UAE sheikh came to buy infamous Israeli football club

A member of the ruling family in the United Arab Emirates has bought a 50% stake in one of Israel's top football clubs – Beitar Jerusalem, some of whose fans are notorious for anti-Arab prejudice.

The move by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan comes three months after the UAE became the first Gulf country to establish diplomatic ties with Israel.

Beitar Jerusalem is the only club in the Israeli Premier League never to have hired an Arab player.

Our Middle East correspondent, Tom Bateman explains.

