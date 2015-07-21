Pompeo: 'US regards BDS movement as anti-Semitic'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has declared as anti-Semitic a prominent international movement that calls for a complete boycott of Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians.

During a joint news conference in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr Pompeo said Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) was "a cancer", adding the US would stop funding groups linked to it.

BDS rejected the charge, saying it opposed "all forms of racism, including anti-Jewish racism".