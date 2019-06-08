Could specially trained sniffer dogs soon be used to detect coronavirus at airports?

According to a French-Lebanese research team, the animals can detect Covid-19 in almost 100% of cases, after smelling human sweat.

Now they are training 20 dogs belonging to Lebanon’s security forces to screen arrivals at Beirut airport.

If the trial is successful, the researchers hope it could be rolled out at airports around the world.

Video by Colm O’Molloy. Producer Nour Matraji.