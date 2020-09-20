FinCEN Files: How UAE firm evaded US sanctions

How a Dubai based firm evaded US sanctions on Iran, despite UAE central bank being warned. Leaked FinCEN files show Dubai-based Gunes General Trading processed $142m (£110m) in suspicious transactions through the UAE financial system in 2011 and 2012.

US prosecutors alleged that the company was part of a network controlled by Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab that conducted hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of transactions on behalf of the Iranian government and other Iranian entities that were barred under US sanctions.